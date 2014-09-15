RPT-Ukraine's threat to shun Russian telecoms hard to fulfil

(Repeats Sunday's story with no changes to text)
By Maria Kiselyova and Pavel Polityuk
MOSCOW/KIEV, Sept 14 Russian mobile firms face
being squeezed out of Ukraine after Kiev signalled it would
favour European companies in future airwave auctions to curb
Moscow's influence in the country.
It's the latest move in a concerted effort by Kiev, Europe
and the United States, to push Russian companies out of
international markets until Moscow halts its involvement in
territorial fighting in eastern Ukraine. The United States and
the EU have imposed sanctions; Kiev and Moscow are engaged in
tit for tat action to hurt each other's businesses.
Yet Ukraine's government - which has yet to publish the
terms of future airwave auctions - may struggle to sideline
Russia's top mobile operators: One has already said it may seek
legal redress if necessary and the other may follow.
And with Kiev needing billions in cash to cover funding gaps
- the crisis has drained its already shaky economy - it seems
unlikely that Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk will follow
through his threat to sell a data-focused third-generation (3G)
telecom licence to an EU operator for 1 hryvnia ($0.0771) "with
the only purpose of not having the Russian monopoly here."
Around 80 percent of Ukraine's mobile market is controlled
by Russia's top mobile firm MTS and Amsterdam-based
Vimpelcom, in which Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's Alfa-Group is the biggest shareholder.
Yatseniuk said he would act to break up that monopoly.
"This time Russia will not receive monopoly rights to all
telecommunications licenses ... We want to see European
companies as participants of the public sale of the licenses."
He gave no indication that Russia-linked firms could lose
their existing business in the country. But a failure to secure
3G licenses would put them at a big competitive disadvantage
because revenues from data and Internet access via mobiles are
growing while revenues from phone calls are stagnant.
Kiev has also passed a law paving the way for the imposition
of economic sanctions against companies and individuals to
target those suspected of supporting and financing pro-Russian
separatists.
It is not clear which Russian companies could appear on the
list or what kind of sanctions could be imposed under the law,
but the move to reduce Russian influence in the economy may
accelerate as politicians eye next month's election.
"PROTECT INTERESTS"
MTS said it was awaiting publication of the 3G auction terms
and would examine them for compliance with Ukrainian and
international law, as well as intergovernmental agreements on
investment protection.
"Such agreements rule out the possibility of discriminatory
measures ... and are aimed at creating equal conditions for
(Ukraine's) own and foreign investors," its spokesman said.
MTS is the No. 2 player in Ukraine, which is its
second-biggest market behind Russia. It has invested more than
$10 billion in Ukraine's telecoms infrastructure - including
some $293 million since 2012 to prepare its network for the
launch of next-generation services.
It has 23.1 million users or a 38 percent market share,
according to market consultancy AC&M.
"If the rumours that MTS will not be admitted to the
auctions ... are confirmed, MTS, as a company that belongs not
only to Russian investors, but investors from Europe and the
United States, reserves the right to protect its business
interests," the spokesman added.
Vimpelcom, whose unit Kyivstar is the biggest wireless
carrier in Ukraine with a 42 percent market share, said it would
not make any comment until the rules for the 3G spectrum sale
have been published.
Ukraine accounted for 7 percent of its revenue last year and
8 percent of its core earnings, or EBITDA, and the company was
forced both to take a $2 billion impairment on its Ukraine
business and to cut its 2014 outlook.
Kyivstar had 25.4 million subscribers at the end of June,
according to AC&M.
The Russian companies are followed by Astelit, in which
Turkey's Turkcell has a 55 percent stake, with 16
percent of Ukraine's market. The country's fixed-line telecom
monopoly Ukrtelecom so far holds Ukraine's only 3G licence.
NOT GOING SOON
Yatseniuk said the 3G licences would be worth "billions of
hryvnias", though he has not yet said now many will be up for
sale, or when.
However analysts say the displacement of Russian firms may
not happen any time soon given their financial heft.
Russian mobile operators would be stronger bidders for the
new licenses than Astelit or European carriers, many of whom are
struggling with high leverage or engaged in costly consolidation
given fierce price competition in their home markets.
"We do not see why Russian operators would be excluded from
the licence auction which means budget revenue, among other
things; also, they are in a position to outbid Turkcell's
Astelit," said Ivan Kim, analyst at VTB Capital.
"Both MTS and Vimpelcom have ... strong 3G-ready networks
and launching 3G services would only take a short period of
time. We think it would be hard for a newcomer to make inroads
into the market under these circumstances."
(1 US dollar = 12.9765 Ukraine hryvnia)
