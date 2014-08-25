Russia allows dairy imports from Turkish firms after Western food ban

MOSCOW Aug 25 Russia has allowed dairy supplies
from three Turkish firms, its veterinary and phytosanitary
service (VPSS) said, boosting imports after Moscow banned most
foods from the European Union and the United States.
Shares in one of the Turkish companies, dairy company Pinar
Sut, surged 7.9 percent to 1.6 lira in Istanbul on
the news, which was a first tangible sign of Turkey benefiting
from the import bans.
Russia banned food imports worth about $9 billion from EU,
the U.S., Canada, Australia and Norway in early August in
response to trade sanctions over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
Turkey and Latin American countries such as Brazil have
looked likely to emerge as key winners from Kremlin's one-year
ban on dairy, meat, fish, fruit and vegetables.
Officials in Turkey have predicted a near-doubling of their
fruit and vegetable exports to Russia. Turkey is currently the
fifth biggest exporter of food to Russia, its neighbour across
the Black Sea, with sales worth $1.68 billion last year.
Russia's veterinary service said on its website it had
allowed supplies from Pinar Sut, along with Unilever Sanayi Ve
Ticaret Turk Anonim Sirketi (Algida) and Aynes Gda Sanayi Ve
Ticaret Anonim Sirketi starting from Aug. 22. www.fsvps.ru
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Daren Butler in Istanbul,
editing by Louise Heavens)