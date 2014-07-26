版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 26日 星期六 19:34 BJT

Russia says United States bears some responsibilty for Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, July 26 Russia said on Saturday that the United States bore some responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine though its backing for the Kiev government.

"The United States continues to push Kiev into the forceful repression of (Ukraine's) Russian-speaking population's discontent. There is one conclusion - the Obama administration has some responsibility both for the internal conflict in Ukraine and its severe consequences," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It was responding to the White House's accusation that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "culpable" in the downing of a Malaysian plane over a pro-Moscow rebel-controlled war zone in Ukraine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Angus MacSwan; )
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐