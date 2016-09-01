CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. blacklists dozens over Ukraine conflict

(Corrects paragraph one to show Crimea was annexed, not
Ukraine)
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Sept 1 The United States on
Thursday added dozens of people and companies to its sanctions
blacklist over their actions in Ukraine, including separatists
and Russian firms operating in Crimea which was annexed by
Russia in 2014.
Russian companies, including construction firms PJSC
Mostotrest and SGM-Most, were added to the U.S.
blacklist for helping to build a bridge from Russia to the
Crimean peninsula.
OMZ OAO, a Russian engineering firm, was
sanctioned for being linked to Gazprombank, which
was itself sanctioned in 2014. Several subsidiaries of Russian
gas giant Gazprom were also added to the sanctions
list.
"Treasury stands with our partners in condemning Russia's
violation of international law, and we will continue to sanction
those who threaten Ukraine's peace, security and sovereignty,"
said John Smith, acting director of the Treasury's Office of
Foreign Assets Control, which levies sanctions, in a statement.
Those sanctioned on Thursday also include six officials of
the self-proclaimed pro-Russian Donetsk People's Republic and
Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine. The United States
also sanctioned 11 Crimean officials, including top ministers.
The Russian Foreign Ministry and Gazprom officials were not
immediately available for comment. But Russian officials have
said previous sanctions levied over its actions in Ukraine
undermined efforts to resolve the conflict.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dan
Grebler)