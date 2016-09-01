UPDATE 2-U.S. imposes sanctions on 'Putin's bridge' to Crimea

(Adds background, comment from Russian companies)
By Jack Stubbs and Yeganeh Torbati
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Sept 1 Companies building a
multi-billion dollar bridge to link the Russian mainland with
annexed Crimea, a project close to the heart President Vladimir
Putin, were targeted by the United States in an updated
sanctions blacklist on Thursday.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury added dozens of people
and companies to the list, first introduced after Russia annexed
the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and expanded over its
support for separatist rebels in the east of the country.
As well as multiple subsidiaries of Russian gas giant
Gazprom and 11 Crimean officials, the Treasury named
seven companies directly involved in the construction of the 19
km (11.8 miles) road-and-rail connection across the Kerch
Strait, dubbed "Putin's bridge" by some Russians.
Chief among those were SGM-Most, a subsidiary of lead
contractor Stroygazmontazh which is already under U.S.
sanctions, and sub-contractor Mostotrest, one of
Russia's biggest bridge builders.
"Treasury stands with our partners in condemning Russia's
violation of international law, and we will continue to sanction
those who threaten Ukraine's peace, security and sovereignty,"
said John Smith, acting director of the Treasury's Office of
Foreign Assets Control, which levies sanctions.
The Russian Foreign Ministry was not immediately available
for comment, but Moscow has previously said sanctions levied
over its actions in Ukraine undermine efforts to resolve the
conflict.
Set to be the longest dual-purpose span in Europe when
completed, the Kremlin sees its 212-billion rouble ($3.2
billion) bridge as vital to integrating Crimea into Russia, both
symbolically and as an economic lifeline for the region. Putin
has called the undertaking an historic mission.
But the project has had to contend with Western sanctions
since the construction contract was handed to Stroygazmontazh
last year, a firm controlled by Arkady Rotenberg, a close ally
of Putin's and his former judo partner.
Rotenberg is already under U.S. sanctions because of his
links to the Russian leader, which the Treasury says have helped
him win billions of dollars in state contracts. He cannot raise
capital in the West or hire Western sub-contractors to help his
firm complete the project.
Officials linked to the bridge's contruction say they have
all the skills, equipment and supplies required to build it
without Western help.
"The sanctions will not affect the construction of the
bridge," Crimea Bridge infocentre, the organisation responsible
for communications about the project, said in a statement on
Thursday. "The contractor has all the resources necessary for
the timely completion of the project."
Rotenberg and his brother Boris have denied getting help
from the Russian leader for their businesses.
Gazprom did not reply to a request for comment.
The restrictions on the energy giant and its subsidiaries
prevent U.S. firms or citizens from providing goods or services
supporting the firm's deepwater, arctic offshore, or shale oil
projects.
The restriction does not apply to financial services, such
as clearing transactions or providing insurance for such
projects.
($1 = 65.9086 roubles)
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Richard Balmforth)