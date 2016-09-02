Russia Deputy PM: U.S. sanctions expansion unlikely to hurt economy - Ifax

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces name and ticker change
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
MOSCOW/VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 2 The expansion of sanctions on Russia by the United States is unlikely to have a material impact on Russia's economy, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted by Intefax news agency as saying on Friday.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has added dozens of people and firms to the list, first introduced after Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and expanded over its support for rebels in the east of the country.
It also added a number of Gazprom's producing and gas shipping companies to the list.
Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller told reporters in Vladivostok on Friday it would not have any impact on the company. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
MILAN/PARIS, Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.