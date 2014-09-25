Russia to support VEB with up to 240 bln roubles

BRIEF-Thales acquires Guavus in the US
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
MOSCOW, Sept 25 The Russian government has decided to support state development bank VEB with up to 240 billion roubles ($6 billion), Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.
VEB has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis which limit its ability to borrow on Western markets. Medvedev did not give a time frame for the financial support. (1 US dollar = 38.5300 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.