Russia to support VEB with up to 240 bln roubles

MOSCOW, Sept 25 The Russian government has decided to support state development bank VEB with up to 240 billion roubles ($6 billion), Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

VEB has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis which limit its ability to borrow on Western markets. Medvedev did not give a time frame for the financial support. (1 US dollar = 38.5300 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
