Russia's VEB to get 30 bln rbls from state to boost capital- chairman

BRIEF-Thales acquires Guavus in the US
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russian state development bank VEB will get 30 billion roubles ($780 million) from the state to boost its capital, the bank's chairman Vladimir Dmitriev told reporters on Thursday.
The European Union and United States imposed sanctions on VEB over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, limiting the bank's ability to raise funds on Western markets.
Dmitriev told reporters last week VEB was expecting to be recapitalised by 100 billion roubles a year till 2020. (1 US dollar = 38.4810 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.