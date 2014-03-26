Russia renews plan for domestic alternative to Visa, Mastercard

MOSCOW, March 26 Russia has revived plans to
develop its own card payment system to cut its dependence on
Visa and Mastercard after U.S. sanctions led to
disruptions in their services, its finance minister said on
Wednesday.
Visa and MasterCard last week stopped providing services for
payment transactions for clients at Bank Rossiya, which was hit
by U.S. sanctions over Moscow's involvement in a crisis in
Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.
The two payment systems also suspended services for clients
at several other banks whose shareholders, but not the banks,
are on the U.S. list.
They resumed services after the U.S. government said these
banks did not meet criteria for sanctions.
"The payments restriction by Visa and Mastercard at one bank
made us start thinking very seriously how we can secure
ourselves against this kind of cases," Anton Siluanov said in an
interview on the Rossiya 24 channel.
The "backup" national payment system would operate only on
Russian territory, he said.
Siluanov said the ministry and Russian banks were preparing
proposals and these would be implemented in the near future.
"Nevertheless, we believe that there is no serious reason to
say that we should abandon the existing systems, especially Visa
and Mastercard, but in parallel we will begin to focus more on
developing our own settlement system," he said.
St Petersburg-based Bank Rossiya faces sanctions after being
described by the United States as "the personal bank for senior
officials" of Russia.
