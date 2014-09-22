Ukraine crisis costs Russia's VTB $674 million in 2014 -news agencies

Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russia's second-largest bank, VTB, has lost around 26 billion roubles ($674 million) so far this year due to the Ukraine crisis, Russian news agencies quoted the bank's chief executive as saying on Monday.
VTB's Andrei Kostin also said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that the bank's losses due to Ukraine could double by the end of the year, Interfax and RIA news agencies reported. (1 US dollar = 38.6060 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources in the next six years as it pushes ahead with a multi-billion-dollar plan to diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results