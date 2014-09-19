Yamal, Russia's gas megaplan, becomes symbol of sanctions defiance

| MOSCOW, Sept 19
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Dozens of Russian energy
ventures are in jeopardy due to Western sanctions on technology
and funding. Looming over them all, a giant project the Kremlin
is bent on saving no matter what.
The Yamal plan, a $27 billion investment to tap vast natural
gas reserves in northwest Siberia, aims to double Russia's stake
in the fast-growing market for liquefied natural gas. If it
stays on track, it will also show the West that the world's
largest energy industry is not cracking under sanctions.
Russia has said it will make sure Yamal has the resources it
needs to keep building. But that pledge will be tested: Yamal's
gas is so far in the Arctic North that it requires specialised
technology often provided by Western partners - many of which
will not be able to operate because of the restrictions.
And while Yamal's shareholders have already invested $6
billion in it, U.S. and EU action has now effectively cut off
the Russian energy firm's access to Western lending.
Nonetheless, bankers and analysts returning from a recent
trip to Yamal said they were impressed by the project's status.
Some said it was hard to tell that Yamal's controlling
shareholder, gas firm Novatek, and its billionaire
co-owner Gennady Timchenko were subject to some of the most
severe U.S. and EU sanctions targeting Putin after he annexed
Crimea in eastern Ukraine and lent backing to pro-Russia
separatists.
"I was astonished by the pace and amount of work that has
been done," said Maxim Moshkov, oil analyst at UBS.
Some 6,000 people are currently working on the project and
the number will rise to 15,000 next year.
"They work day and night... Having been there, I realised
the project will most likely become a reality," Moshkov said.
Andrey Polishchuk from Raiffeisen bank said: "They are
building a new airport, storage tanks. Ships are coming to a
nearby port one after another. Some are unloading goods, some
are waiting to unload".
POWERFUL PARTNERS
Yamal has powerful partners - French oil major Total
and China's CNPC.
Total said this week that despite the sanctions it would not
be stopping work on Yamal and has suggested that, given Europe
relies on Russia for a third of its gas, it would be risky to
slow down the project.
Yamal will start exports from 2018 and has already pre-sold
most of its future output to buyers in Europe and Asia. It will
ultimately export 16.5 million tonnes of LNG a year - equal to 6
months of French gas consumption.
Novatek, along with gas monopoly Gazprom, has so
far escaped European sanctions, but the fact that it is on the
U.S. sanctions list makes it almost impossible for it to raise
money for the project.
So Total is still clear to participate in Yamal. But its
ability to finance its share in it through U.S. or European
banks has been drastically limited.
"Can we live without Russian gas in Europe? The answer is
no. Are there any reasons to live without it? I think - and I'm
not defending the interests of Total in Russia - it is a no,"
Total boss Christophe De Margerie told Reuters.
Timchenko, co-owner of Novatek, is also a force to be
reckoned with - his closeness to Russian President Vladimir
Putin giving him heft even as it makes him a target for
sanctions.
In March 2014, the United States slapped the first round of
sanctions on him, explaining: "Timchenko's activities in the
energy sector have been directly linked to Putin".
Putin subsequently made Timchenko Russia's point person for
business relations - including the development of key gas
projects - with China.
Timchenko has said China, which has a 20 percent stake in
Yamal through CNPC, has agreed to lend $20 billion before the
end of 2014.
But there is still work to do to win that loan.
"We have had communications from higher management over
compliances that we shall strictly follow international rules,"
a Chinese banking executive told Reuters on condition of
anonymity given the delicate nature of the negotiations.
"Basic principles are - we shall not deal with entities that
are sanctioned...We don't want the U.S. to find excuses to give
us trouble."
SUPPORT FROM HOME
If China can't put up the money, Putin is likely to.
The Russian government, which has accumulated the world's
third largest forex reserves of $460 billion, has said it will
invest money in profitable projects which can guarantee hefty
payouts to state coffers in the future.
Various officials have pledged support to Gazprom, state oil
firm Rosneft and pipeline and railway monopolies Transneft and
RZhD.
And Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told Novatek's chief and
co-owner Leonid Mikhelson that Russia would support other
companies too, irrespective of their ownership structure.
"Should (their Chinese lending) plan fail, they can count on
state support. The government has made it clear it will not
allow it to fail," said a Western oil executive close to the
project.
The crunch point for Yamal will come next year when France's
engineering firm Technip needs to deliver the core liquefaction
plant - technology that Russia is lacking.
Technip told Reuters this week it was moving
forward with the project. It had earlier warned about the risks
to its income from sanctions on Russia.
If Technip should run into difficulties - the pace at which
sanctions have evolved in the past months suggests more could
yet be in the offing - Russia might be able to source the
technology from China, which has in recent years become able to
design and build large LNG plants.
"There might be an opportunity lurking in terms of supplying
our own gas liquefaction technology," said an engineering
executive at CNPC.
(Additional reporting by Aizhu Chen, Vladimir Soldatkin, Denis
Pinchuk and Sandrine Bradley; Editing by Sophie Walker)