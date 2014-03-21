UPDATE 2-Putin pledges support for sanctions-hit Russian bank

* Putin says will open account with Bank Rossiya
By Lidia Kelly and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, March 21 Russian President Vladimir
Putin pledged support on Friday to a secretive bank
long-associated with the Kremlin that was hit by U.S. sanctions
and which serves clients in Russia's energy sector, including
businesses owned by Gazprom.
Bank Rossiya, and its biggest shareholder Yuri Kovalchuk,
were included in a new wave of punitive measures by Washington
targeted at Putin's close allies over the crisis in Ukraine.
Gennady Timchenko, who also made a list of 20 new names hit
by the U.S. sanctions, is another shareholder in the bank. He is
one of the founders of Gunvor, one of the world's largest
independent commodity trading companies.
Kovalchuk holds a 40.3 percent stake in Bank Rossiya, while
Timchenko has 7.9 percent, according to regulatory filings.
Putin, mocking the measures by Washington, played down his
association with the bank, but ordered the central bank to
support the lender.
"And as for the financial institution (Bank Rossiya): as I
understand, it is a medium-sized bank," he told a meeting of
Russia's Security Council. "I personally don't have an account
there, but I certainly will open one on Monday."
Later he said he would transfer his wages to the bank.
OBSCURE BUT POWERFUL
Little has been known about Bank Rossiya, which has risen to
become the country's 15th largest bank by assets last year from
54th in just six years.
Kovalchuk, the largest shareholder in the St
Petersburg-based bank is a close Putin ally. The friendship
between the two dates back to the early 1990s, when Putin served
as deputy mayor of St Petersburg.
Kovalchuk was also one of the three founding members of the
Ozero (Lake) luxury dachas complex outside St Petersburg who
were targeted by the U.S. sanctions
"Kovalchuk ... Timchenko ... I think I need to stay away
from them," Putin joked on Friday.
The bank's operations are concentrated around St Petersburg
and Moscow, serving chiefly clients in oil, gas and energy. The
bank also controls large insurance firms Sogas and SK Transneft.
The bank, according to its latest financial report, for
2012, served 24,000 corporate clients. Those included a
significant portion of Gazprom's businesses, primarily through
Gazprom Mezhregiongaz and Gazprom Energy Holding.
"Our companies will continue using the services of the
bank," a spokeswoman for Gazprom Mezhregiongaz said on Friday.
According to the bank's most recent balance sheet sent to
the central bank, its assets grew by an annual 33 percent as of
Oct. 1, 2013 to 401.7 billion roubles ($11.10 billion). The
bank's corporate resources base grew by 40 percent during that
time to 327.9 billion roubles.
The bank paid 106.5 roubles ($2.94) per ordinary share in
dividends on 2012 earnings for a total payout of 267.1 million
roubles ($7.37 million), suggesting that Kovalchuk got $1
million in dividends for his stake.
According to a 2008 article by the business daily
Vedomosti, nearly 4 percent of the bank belonged to a distant
cousin of Putin, Mikhail Shelomov.
One of the bank's clients, the state electricity holding
firm InterRAO is run by Kovalchuk's son Boris
Kovalchuk.
"We have small rouble deposits and an insignificant loan
burden, in both roubles and foreign currency, but settlements
for the latter are made in roubles," Anton Nazarov, a
representative of InteRAO told Reuters, without disclosing the
amounts.
Three of the bank's clients, the utility holdings FSK
, Moscow United Electric Grid Co. (MOESK) and
the grid company Rosseti, told Reuters they hold only
rouble accounts at the bank.
Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc have stopped
providing services for payment transactions for clients at the
lender and its subsidiary Sobinbank following Washington's
sanctions. Western Union the world's largest money
transfer company, has also suspended its services for the bank.
"The bank has a strong liquidity cushion and the imposed
sanctions will not affect the company's operations," Bank
Rossiya said in a statement late on Friday.
"Currently, there is no area (of the bank's operation) that
would require assistance from the Central Bank."
The Russian central bank said that it stood ready to support
the sanctions-hit bank. "If necessary, appropriate measures will
be taken in support of the credit institution and reliable
protection of the interests of its depositors and creditors," it
said in a statement.
($1 = 36.2354 Russian Roubles)
