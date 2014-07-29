U.S. adds VTB, two other banks to Russia sanctions list

BRIEF-General Moly Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Well positioned with financial liquidity to fund its current business activities and working capital needs into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 29 The United States on Tuesday slapped sanctions on VTB, the Bank of Moscow, the Russian Agriculture Bank and the United Shipbuilding Corp over Moscow's support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.
That expands the list of Russian banks subject to U.S. sanctions to almost all the largest banks with state ownership of over 50 percent, except for Sberbank.
The sanctions on the three banks prohibit U.S. citizens or companies from dealing with debt carrying maturities longer than 90 days, or with new equity. The sanctions on the shipbuilding company, based on St. Petersburg, freeze any assets it may hold in the United States and prohibits all U.S. transactions with it. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Well positioned with financial liquidity to fund its current business activities and working capital needs into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 1 Thousands of workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against lay offs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the government.
* Announces 2017 first quarter results and suspends quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility