British PM Cameron warns Putin: EU ready to impose tougher Russian sanctions

LONDON, July 21 British Prime Minister David
Cameron warned Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on Monday that the
European Union was ready to impose tougher sanctions on Russia
after separatists downed a Malaysia Airlines plane with the loss
of 298 lives.
"Russia needs to know that action will follow if there isn't
a radical change in the way they behave," Cameron said. "The EU
will be ready to take further steps."
Cameron, who spoke by telephone to French President Francois
Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday, said
sanctions could hit advanced industrial goods that might have
dual uses for defence purposes. He gave no further details.
Cameron said President Putin should ensure Russian-backed
separatists in Ukraine gave full access to the site where the
plane hit the ground but also bluntly told the Kremlin to stop
supplying weapons to the rebels.
He added in a broadcast TV clip: "We need no more weapons
crossing the border, no more troops crossing the border, no more
support for the separatists - respect for the Ukrainian
territorial integrity, that is what is required and that is what
must be pushed for."
