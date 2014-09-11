New sanctions against Russia to take effect on Friday- EU diplomat

BRIEF-Condor Resources provides update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C.
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
BERLIN, Sept 11 The European Union's new economic sanctions against Russia will come into force on Friday, an EU diplomat told Reuters on Thursday.
"The new sanctions will take effect on Friday," he said.
The 28 governments of EU member states last week agreed on new sanctions against Russia over military involvement in the five-month war in eastern Ukraine - but spent several days discussing their announcement and implementation. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: NORTH KOREA South Korea says it is on heightened alert ahead of another important anniversary in North Korea, with a large concentration of military hardware amassed on both sides of the border amid concerns about a new nuclear test by Pyongyang. SYRIA Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria has dispersed its warplanes in recent days and that it retains chemi
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)