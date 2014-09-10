版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 11日 星期四 00:51 BJT

Russia's battle-tank maker Uralvagonzavod on EU sanctions list -draft

BRUSSELS, Sept 10 Battle-tank maker Uralvagonzavod, aerospace company Oboronprom and state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) are among Russian companies to face new EU sanctions if the bloc decides to implement them, according to a draft obtained by Reuters.

Oboronprom is the main shareholder in Russia's top producer of civilian and military helicopters: Russian Helicopters.

Uralvagonzavod is a maker of Russian battle-tanks. UAC was created by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his 2000-2008 presidency to be a national champion for plane manufacturing.

The EU sanctions would prohibit the companies from raising capital in Europe via "financial instruments with a maturity exceeding 30 days," the draft document said. (Reporting by Tom Körkemeier; editing by Robin Emmott)
