UPDATE 1-EU delays new Russia sanctions, to meet on Thursday

* Russia's United Aircraft Corporation on the sanctions list
* Italy, Finland, reluctant to go ahead with new sanctions
(Updates with Mogherini quotes, background on sanctions)
By Julia Fioretti and Markus Wacket
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Sept 10 European Union envoys
failed on Wednesday to reach a decision on whether to implement
new sanctions against Russia over military involvement in the
war in Ukraine and will meet for talks on Thursday, EU diplomats
said.
The diplomats said that while Germany was pushing to have
the sanctions implemented, several other EU countries wanted to
hold off because a ceasefire in Ukraine was holding.
"Some countries are asking for time," Italian Foreign
Minister Federica Mogherini, who has been chosen to be the EU's
new foreign policy chief, told reporters in Brussels, declining
to say who those countries were. "Unity in this is absolutely
crucial and strategic," she said.
EU diplomats said that countries with close ties to Russia
such as Italy, Austria and Finland are reluctant to implement
the new sanctions.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the sanctions to
go ahead, adding that they could always be suspended at a later
date if there was progress towards a peace plan for Ukraine.
"We are in favour of making these sanctions public now,"
Merkel told the German parliament.
Ukraine's president said on Wednesday Russia had removed the
bulk of its forces from his country, raising hopes for a peace
drive now underway after five months of conflict in which more
than 3,000 people have been killed.
EU diplomats said, however, that the general idea was still
for the sanctions to be implemented through publication in the
Official Journal of the European Union on Friday.
The EU sanctions list dated Sept.6 shows battle-tank maker
Uralvagonzavod, aerospace company Oboronprom and
state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) are among
Russian companies to face new EU sanctions if the bloc decides
to implement them, according to a draft obtained by Reuters.
Oboronprom is the main shareholder in Russia's top producer
of civilian and military helicopters: Russian Helicopters.
Uralvagonzavod is a maker of Russian battle-tanks. UAC was
created by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his 2000-2008
presidency to be a national champion for plane manufacturing.
The EU sanctions would prohibit the companies from raising
capital in Europe via "financial instruments with a maturity
exceeding 30 days", the draft document said.
Moscow has lobbied for a delay in the implementation of new
sanctions. Russia's ambassador spoke to the head of the European
Council, Herman Van Rompuy, who chairs EU summits, and the EU's
High Representative for Foreign Affairs Catherine Ashton on
Monday, diplomats said.
His message was that the EU should look at what was
happening on the ground in Ukraine and reflect on its position
that the ceasefire was holding.
One of the difficulties in making a decision on sanctions
implementation is that the EU has no agreed way to establish if
the ceasefire in Ukraine is holding - it is up to individual
governments to make their own assessment.
(Additional reporting by Tom Körkemeier, Jan Strupczewski, Noah
Barkin and Stephen Brown, writing by Robin Emmott)