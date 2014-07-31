Russia's Gazprombank says EU sanctions will not affect its financial stability

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
MOSCOW, July 31 The inclusion of Gazprombank in the latest round of EU sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis will not affect the bank's financial stability or its ability to fulfil obligations to lenders and investors, the company said on Thursday.
"The imposition of sanctions by the European Union on a number of Russian companies and banks will not hurt the financial resilience and stable work of Gazprombank," it said in a statement.
The EU sanctions cut the Russian banks off from raising new capital in the European Union's financial markets as part of a wider package of sanctions on Moscow. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.