Further sanctions would have "chilling effect" on Russia -IIF

WASHINGTON, July 18 The Institute of
International Finance warned on Friday that further sanctions on
Russia would have a "broader chilling effect on Russia" and its
companies who are already largely excluded from raising foreign
capital.
Of the four companies sanctioned by the United States on
Wednesday, oil company Rosneft was most vulnerable due
to its hefty financing requirements for the remainder of this
year.
The IIF, a lobby group which represents 500 financial
institutions including the world's major banks, said it expected
further sanctions if an investigation established Russian links
to the downing of a Malaysian airliner on Thursday.
