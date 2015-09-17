UPDATE 2-Ukraine backtracks on some media sanctions after backlash

(Adds context on crisis)
By Alessandra Prentice and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Sept 17 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko ordered six European journalists to be removed from a
newly-published sanctions list, officials said on Thursday, in a
swift U-turn after the list was criticised by the country's
Western allies.
Poroshenko signed a decree on Wednesday naming more than 900
people to a blacklist to face penalties for reasons of "national
security", after pro-Russian separatists who have seized parts
of Ukraine set a date for what Kiev sees as "illegal elections".
The government has not specified precisely what penalties it
would impose on those on the list, but these are thought to
include bans on travel and financial restrictions for those with
Ukrainian assets.
While mostly made up of Russians and separatists, the list
included 34 journalists and seven bloggers from countries
including Britain, Germany and Spain.
The European Union responded sharply.
"I am surprised and I am concerned and I will certainly
discuss it with the colleagues in Ukraine because this is not
European in spirit," Johannes Hahn, the EU's commissioner in
charge of enlargement, said in Brussels.
In a statement, Poroshenko said he had ordered Ukraine's
security council to take three journalists from Britain's BBC
broadcaster off the list.
"Freedom of the press is of absolute value to me," he said.
A security council spokeswoman later said the names of two
Spanish correspondents and a German correspondent would also be
removed.
The European Union and the United States have both supported
Ukraine by imposing financial sanctions on Russia since a
pro-Russian president was toppled in Kiev last year and Moscow
responded by annexing Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.
Nearly 8,000 people have since been killed in a separatist
conflict in eastern Ukraine. Kiev and NATO accuse the Kremlin of
aiding the rebels with funds, equipment and troops. Russia
denies any involvement in the fighting.
International watchdogs including the Committee to Protect
Journalists said including journalists on Kiev's blacklist would
restrict media freedom.
The sanctions misstep follows other moves that have
unsettled some of Kiev's partners. In May the OSCE security and
democracy watchdog criticised new laws relating to Ukraine's
20th century history that it said discouraged freedom of
expression. The Council of Europe, a human rights body, has
reported a lack of progress in bringing justice for those killed
in protests last year.
Such moves could strengthen the case of Europeans who argue
that sanctions against Russia should be eased, especially as
fighting in east Ukraine has waned.
Moscow said the inclusion of journalists on the sanctions
list was "totally unacceptable".
"It does not correspond with the principles of freedom ...
We very strongly condemn this decision," Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said.
Andreas Umland, a senior research fellow at the Institute
for Euro-Atlantic Cooperation in Kiev, called the blacklist a
"public relations disaster for Kiev that is already being used
by its enemies".
"It is frustrating to note how low the Ukrainian
government's expertise on the basics of international affairs
and cultural diplomacy is," Umland said in a Facebook post.
