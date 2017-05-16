版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 16:52 BJT

Ukraine slaps sanctions on Russia's Yandex, other web businesses

KIEV May 16 Ukraine has imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular web businesses including the operator of social media sites Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki, the president's office said on Tuesday.

The decree by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko also banned Ukrainian web hosts from linking to the Russian websites from May 15.

The restrictions added to an existing list of more than 400 Russian individuals and companies sanctioned by Kiev following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ensuing pro-Russian separatist uprising. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Matthias Williams and Andrew Heavens)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐