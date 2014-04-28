Mastercard to stop services to sanctioned Russian banks

MOSCOW, April 28 U.S. payment card firm
MasterCard Inc will suspend services in the near future
to cards issued by Russia's SMP bank and InvestCapitalbank,
which were sanctioned on Monday by the United States, the
payment company said.
InvestCapitalbank and SMP bank are both controlled by the
Rotenberg brothers, Boris and Arkady, and were hit with
sanctions in retaliation for Russia's involvement in Ukraine.
The Rotenbergs, linked to big contracts on gas pipelines and
at the Sochi Olympics, were named on a previous U.S. sanctions
list issued in March after Russia annexed the Crimea region of
Ukraine.
Russia recently revived plans to develop its own card
payment system to cut its dependence on Visa and
Mastercard after U.S. sanctions led to disruptions in their
services last month.
Visa and MasterCard stopped providing services for payment
transactions for clients at Bank Rossiya - sanctioned in the
last round of punitive measures by the U.S. - and its unit
Sobinbank after March sanctions.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Megan Davies; Editing by Erica
Billingham)