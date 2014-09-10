EU, U.S. ready new sanctions to stop oil exploration in Russia -Bloomberg

NEW YORK, Sept 10 The United States and European
Union are poised to stop billions of dollars in oil exploration
in Russia by the world's largest energy companies, including
Exxon Mobil Corp and BP Plc, according to a
report on Wednesday.
The new sanctions would prevent U.S. and European
cooperation in searching Russia's Arctic, deep seas or shale
formations for crude, Bloomberg reported, citing three U.S.
officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the
measures have not been made public.
The report comes as European Union officials delayed a
decision on whether to implement measures against Russia over
military involvement in the war in Ukraine. They will meet for
further talks on Thursday.
Once the EU implemented the new ban on sharing energy
technology and services, the United States would follow suit
with similar measures, including barring the export of U.S. gear
and expertise for the specialized exploration that Russians are
unequipped to pursue on their own, the U.S. officials said in
the report.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Brown)