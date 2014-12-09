EU should be ready for more sanctions against Russia -Polish PM

BRATISLAVA Dec 9 The European Union should be
ready for a new round of sanctions against Russia for its role
in Ukraine's east, Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on
Tuesday.
"When we anticipate any intentions of (Russian) President
(Vladimir) Putin, whose sincerity I don't trust, the sanctions
are the only method to prevent what is now happening in
Ukraine," she said in Bratislava after meeting the prime
ministers of Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary.
"We should be prepared that if the Minsk agreement is not
fulfilled, then the EU should be prepared for the third round of
sanctions," she said, referring to September peace efforts.
Ukrainian government troops and separatists said their
forces were complying with an agreed "Day of Silence" in
Ukraine's east on Tuesday, marking an attempt to forge an
effective ceasefire which may lead to a new round of peace
talks.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)