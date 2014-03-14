RPT-UPDATE 1-Gazprom, Rosneft chiefs will be on EU sanctions list, paper says

BRUSSELS/BERLIN, March 14 The EU has drawn up a
list of 120-130 names of Russians who could be hit with travel
bans and asset freezes, European officials said on Friday, and a
German newspaper said the CEOs of Russia's two biggest companies
- Alexei Miller of Gazprom and Igor Sechin of Rosneft
- would be on it.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report in
the Bild newspaper, which included energy bosses Miller and
Sechin in a list with cabinet ministers, security officials and
Kremlin aides.
The preliminary list described to Reuters by European
officials runs to five pages. It was drawn up by diplomats who
have experience in Russia and was supplied to EU officials in
Brussels, who will discuss the names and whittle the list down
ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting on Monday.
The 28-member European Union agreed this week on a framework
for sanctions to punish Russia for its seizure of Ukraine's
Crimea region, but has yet to finalise a list of targets who
will be barred from visiting Europe and have assets frozen.
European foreign ministers are expected to impose the
sanctions and sign off on the target list on Monday, the day
after a referendum in Ukraine's Crimea region on joining Russia.
Washington also has similar sanctions and has yet to publish its
target list.
One EU official who has a copy of the list said it contained
the names of generals and other people from the top echelons of
Russia's military and political establishment.
EU member states are discussing whether to start by
sanctioning as many people as possible from the list in a
preventative way, or else take a more cautious approach and add
names from the list to the sanctions in several steps.
Bild said the list would include at least 13 politicians and
industry leaders
A spokesman for Sechin said: "I hope that this all ends up
being empty rhetoric. It's silly, petty and obvious sabotage of
themselves. I think it will primarily affect Rosneft's business
partners in the West in an extraordinary way."
Others named by Bild include Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu,
Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, presidential
administration chief Sergei Ivanov and the secretary of the
National Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the
Bild report. A Gazprom spokesman declined to comment.