Russia's Yandex sees no negative impact from Ukraine sanctions

MOSCOW May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex
said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to
have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.
Ukraine is a small part of the company's business, Yandex
said in a statement, adding it regretted the country's decision
to deny access to its resources to Ukrainian citizens and
organisations.
Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet
groups including Yandex and Mail.ru on Tuesday,
saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks.
Yandex said 11 million Ukrainian users used its services
every month.
