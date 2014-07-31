版本:
Russia's Sberbank says can fulfil obligations despite EU sanctions

MOSCOW Aug 1 Russia's largest lender Sberbank assured clients and partners on Thursday it would continue to fulfil all obligations despite inclusion in the latest round of EU sanctions against Russia for Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.

"Sberbank of Russia has all the necessary resources, management experience and expertise to continue to operate successfully under the circumstances and unconditionally fulfil all of its obligations in full to Russian and international clients and partners," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
