1 天前
Russia detains CEO of turbine maker Power Machines -report
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
2017年7月13日 / 晚上9点26分 / 1 天前

Russia detains CEO of turbine maker Power Machines -report

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have detained the chief executive of Russian electricity turbine maker Power Machines on suspicion of attempted divulgence of state secrets, TASS news agency reported on Thursday citing a law enforcement source.

Power Machines is controlled by Russian steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov and has a joint venture with Germany's Siemens which has come under scrutiny because of a disputed turbine delivery to Crimea.

No charges have been brought against Roman Filippov, the CEO of Power Machines, yet, TASS reported. It was not immediately clear if his detention was linked to the Crimea turbine affair.

Power Machines and a spokeswoman for Mordashov declined to comment. Filippov's mobile phones were switched off when Reuters tried to reach him on Thursday night. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Chris Reese)

