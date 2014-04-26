UPDATE 1-Slovakia reaches deal to ship limited gas volumes to Ukraine

* Gas will flow from late 2014 through unused pipeline
* Volumes to reach 10 bcm a year by spring 2015
* Ukraine pushes for much bigger volumes it needs
* Deal to be signed in Bratislava on Monday
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, April 26 Slovakia and Ukraine have
reached an agreement on opening up limited capacity for reverse
flow of natural gas from central Europe to Ukraine and will sign
the deal on Monday, the Slovak Economy Ministry said on
Saturday.
Ukraine is trying to secure alternative supplies to those
from Russia's Gazprom since Russia annexed Crimea last
month and Gazprom nearly doubled prices for its gas to levels
Ukraine is refusing to pay.
Russia's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine has set off the most
serious East-West rift since the end of the Cold War, resulting
in EU and U.S. sanctions and raising the threat of interruption
of gas supplies from Russia to Europe.
Under the deal to be signed between the two countries'
pipeline operators, Slovakia will make technical adjustments to
an old unused pipeline so it can ship over 3 billion cubic
metres of gas a year to Ukraine from around October, rising to
up to 10 bcm by early next year.
Ukraine has been pushing for another technical solution
allowing much larger volumes but Slovakia is refusing that
because it fears it would violate its contracts with Gazprom.
"I am convinced that this solution is the first possible and
realistic one, and one which does not threaten the energy
security of Slovakia and other EU countries," Slovak Economy
Minister Tomas Malatinsky said in a statement.
The Ukrainian Energy Ministry also said it expected the
agreement to be signed in Bratislava on Monday.
Europe takes about a third of its gas imports from Russia,
and about 40 percent of that amount flows through Ukraine.
Ukraine, with annual consumption of over 50 bcm, needs much
more than what Slovakia is offering to have a back-up in case
supplies from Russia are interrupted.
It has been pushing for a bigger reverse flow solution that
would involve turning the direction of gas flow in one of the
four tubes of the main pipeline from Russia to the West.
That would allow shipments of around 30 bcm, securing a lot
of Ukraine's need for its own consumption and for filling up its
storages before next winter, which is needed to maintain enough
pressure in the pipeline system and keep transit of Russian gas
to Europe running.
But Slovakia, backed by the European Commission, says such a
step would be against its contracts with Gazprom and risk
sanctions or a halt in supplies. Gazprom's consent for such
reverse flow is needed, the Commission and the Slovak government
say.
The EU is seeking talks with Russia on gas, including the
larger reverse flow option.
The agreement to be signed on Monday calls for taking gas on
Slovak territory and pumping it to Ukraine via an unused tube
connecting the Slovak Vojany thermal power station with a
storage site in Ukraine's Uzhorod, just a few kilometres (miles)
across the border.
Ukraine must still find gas to ship through the tube.
Germany's RWE has started pumping smaller amounts to
Ukraine from Poland, and said it could ramp up the shipments
once there is an agreement on the Slovak reverse flows.
Moscow, which does not recognise the Ukrainian government
that replaced ousted President Viktor Yanukovich in February,
nearly doubled the gas price for Ukraine to $485 per 1,000 cubic
metres, starting from April. Kiev, which is in deep financial
trouble, refused to pay.
