UPDATE 1-Slovak prime minister says Russian gas supplies down by half

PRAGUE Oct 1 Russian gas supplies to Slovakia
have been cut by 50 percent, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on
Wednesday, the deepest so far in a string of reductions in
recent weeks that have affected flows into the central European
country.
Fico said he would call a crisis meeting of the cabinet if
the reductions persisted but assured customers they would keep
receiving unrestricted supplies from the national gas firm SPP.
"Despite the situation, SPP guarantees continuous supplies
for all its customers, from households to large companies," Fico
told a news conference broadcast live on television.
Gas flows from Russia's Gazprom into several
central European countries, including Poland, Romania and
Austria, have been cut in the past weeks without clear reasons.
Gazprom had no immediate comment.
"The Russian side talks about technical problems, about the
necessity of filling up storage for the winter season," Fico
said. "I have used this expression and I will use it again: gas
has become a tool in a political fight."
Both Slovakia and Poland have been providing Ukraine with
gas supplies through "reverse flow" pipelines after Russia cut
supplies to the country in June due to a row over unpaid bills
and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Fico, when asked whether Slovakia would continue reverse
supplies to Ukraine, said Slovakia would meet its commitments.
He also said Slovakia could cover its daily needs through
reverse flows from the West if needed.
SPP said it made an extraordinary purchase of natural gas on
the spot market after experiencing a 50 percent drop in Russian
deliveries on Wednesday.
It said the spot purchase was enough to cover the current
daily consumption and to inject gas into storage. SPP has 1.5
billion cubic metres of gas stored and will continue to fill
storage until the end of October, it said.
Central European spot gas markets rose to over 25 euros per
megawatt-hours (MWh), their highest levels since the Ukraine
crisis broke out in February/March. (CEE gas price chart: link.reuters.com/ges92w)
SPP said it had adopted measures to make it possible to
transmit gas from Russia or other sources through alternative
entry points in case supplies through the main point on the
Ukrainian border were restricted.
Data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed flows
through the Slovak pipeline system, with high-capacity
connections to Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Austria, similar
as in the previous days. The system serves multiple traders and
customers.
