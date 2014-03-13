Russia, Gazprom should take care of Crimea's oil, gas production - RIA

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
MOSCOW, March 13 Russian companies such as Gazprom should be involved in Crimea's oil and gas production, the speaker of Crimea's Moscow-backed parliament told Russia's RIA news agency on Thursday.
Vladimir Konstantinov also said the Ukrainian region, which wants to join Russia, was guarding oilfields and rigs.
"Russia, and Gazprom, should take care of the oil and gas production. It's not our issue," Konstantinov said.
He added: "These are our oilfields and we will fight for them."
On Wednesday, Crimea's first deputy prime minister said the region would take ownership of Ukrainian state companies on its territory, including the region's Black Sea natural gas fields.
* Sinclair broadcast group announces agreement to purchase Bonten Media Group tv stations
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock