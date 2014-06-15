No quick deal at Ukraine-Russia gas talks - sources

KIEV, June 16 Ukraine and Russia failed to
secure any breakthrough in an initial round of talks on a gas
pricing dispute on Sunday but will resume their discussions,
sources close to the talks said.
One source said the talks had not so far produced any
"results" despite a looming deadline of 1000 GMT on Monday for
Kiev to pay a $1.95 billion debt or have its gas supplies cut
off.
A separate source close to the talks said there had been
"nothing so far" but also indicated that the talks were not
over.
