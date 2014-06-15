版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 16日 星期一 04:53 BJT

No quick deal at Ukraine-Russia gas talks - sources

KIEV, June 16 Ukraine and Russia failed to secure any breakthrough in an initial round of talks on a gas pricing dispute on Sunday but will resume their discussions, sources close to the talks said.

One source said the talks had not so far produced any "results" despite a looming deadline of 1000 GMT on Monday for Kiev to pay a $1.95 billion debt or have its gas supplies cut off.

A separate source close to the talks said there had been "nothing so far" but also indicated that the talks were not over.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐