Russia and Ukraine to hold new gas talks on Sunday

KIEV, June 15 Russia and Ukraine did not find a solution to a long-running gas pricing dispute at talks on Saturday but agreed to hold another meeting on Sunday, Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan said.

"Each side explained its position today. No solution was found. Therefore, in line with a proposal by (European Energy)Commissioner (Guenther) Oettinger, the talks will continue tomorrow morning," he told reporters in Kiev.

Russia has threatened to cut off gas supplies to Kiev if it does not pay $1.95 billion in gas debts by Monday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)