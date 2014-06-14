Ukraine expects new gas talks with Russia - government source

KIEV, June 14 Ukraine is expecting Russian and
European Commission delegations to arrive in Kiev on Saturday to
resume talks on a natural gas pricing dispute, a Ukrainian
government source said.
"The arrival of the representatives of the European
Commission is already confirmed and now we are waiting for
confirmation from the Russian side," the source said. The
Commission has been mediating the talks.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan proposed on Friday
holding new talks, starting on Saturday in Kiev or another
European city. Russia has threatened to cut supplies to Kiev on
Monday if it does not pay off $1.95 billion in debts.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)