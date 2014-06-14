Ukraine expects new gas talks with Russia - government source

KIEV, June 14 Ukraine is expecting Russian and European Commission delegations to arrive in Kiev on Saturday to resume talks on a natural gas pricing dispute, a Ukrainian government source said.

"The arrival of the representatives of the European Commission is already confirmed and now we are waiting for confirmation from the Russian side," the source said. The Commission has been mediating the talks.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan proposed on Friday holding new talks, starting on Saturday in Kiev or another European city. Russia has threatened to cut supplies to Kiev on Monday if it does not pay off $1.95 billion in debts.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)