Russia's Timchenko looks east for new gas markets, scoffs at sanctions

MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's No.2 gas producer
Novatek is exploring with Chinese partners the option
of selling them gas in exchange for yuan instead of dollars or
euros, Novatek co-owner Gennady Timchenko told Russian
television.
Asked about dropping the dollar and euro for gas sales as
part of the Kremlin's move to loosen ties with the West,
Timchenko said: "We are already analysing the situation and are
conducting negotiations with our counter-parties.
"We are ready for this. And it seems that our Chinese
partners are ready to consider this seriously," he said in a
transcript of the interview with the state-run Rossiya TV
station's show Vesti on Saturday with Sergei Brilyov.
Timchenko, who was included on a U.S. list of people subject
to asset freezes and visa bans after Russia's annexation of
Crimea, said the measures were causing "minor difficulties" for
his company, but that he saw the sanctions as badge of honour
for him personally.
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)