Russia warns against pressure on investigation into downed plane

UNITED NATIONS, July 18 Russia's U.N. ambassador
warned the U.N. Security Council on Friday against any attempts
to pressure an investigation into the downing of a Malaysian
airliner with 298 people on board over Ukraine.
"There is a need for impartial, open investigation of what
happened. Pressure should not be brought on this investigation,
trying to prejudge its outcome with broad statements and
insinuations that are unjustified in such a difficult
situation," Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said.
