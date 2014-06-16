EU offer in Russia-Ukraine gas dispute is "fair and reasonable" -U.S.

WASHINGTON, June 16 The European Union has presented a "fair and reasonable" compromise to resolve a gas dispute between Russia and Ukraine, the State Department said on Monday after Moscow cut off gas supplies to Kiev because of unpaid bills.

"The EU, in our opinion, has put forward a fair and reasonable compromise that Ukraine has accepted, and we urge Russia to re-engage on this basis," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a daily briefing.

Psaki said a resumption of the talks was a "necessary step" to resolving the issue. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech)