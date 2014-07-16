U.S. sanctions will take Russia relations to a dead end - Putin

BRASILIA, July 16 Russian President Vladimir
Putin warned on Wednesday that U.S. sanctions will take
relations with Russia to a "dead end."
Speaking to reporters on a visit to Brazil, Putin said he
needed to see the details of the sanctions to understand their
full scope. Washington has steadily escalated its financial
sanctions on Russia over what it views as Moscow's interference
in its neighbor Ukraine.
The United States on Wednesday imposed its most wide-ranging
sanctions yet on Russia's economy, including Gazprombank
GZPRI.RTS and the Rosneft Oil Co ROSN.MM, and other major banks
and energy and defense companies.
