U.S. sanctions will take Russia relations to a dead end - Putin

BRASILIA, July 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that U.S. sanctions will take relations with Russia to a "dead end."

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Brazil, Putin said he needed to see the details of the sanctions to understand their full scope. Washington has steadily escalated its financial sanctions on Russia over what it views as Moscow's interference in its neighbor Ukraine.

The United States on Wednesday imposed its most wide-ranging sanctions yet on Russia's economy, including Gazprombank GZPRI.RTS and the Rosneft Oil Co ROSN.MM, and other major banks and energy and defense companies. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)