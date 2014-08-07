版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 8日 星期五 00:23 BJT

U.S. prepared to levy additional Russia sanctions - Treasury official

WASHINGTON Aug 7 The United States is prepared to levy additional sanctions on Russia if it does not change course in backing separatists in eastern Ukraine, a top U.S. Treasury Department official said on Thursday.

Treasury Undersecretary David Cohen, in a call with reporters, also said Washington has warned Russia against a reported oil-for-goods swap with Iran, and that entities involved in any such deal would be exposed to U.S. sanctions.

It is still unclear whether Russia and Iran have agreed on an oil-for-goods swap, Cohen said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Warren Strobel; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐