U.S. prepared to levy additional Russia sanctions - Treasury official

WASHINGTON Aug 7 The United States is prepared
to levy additional sanctions on Russia if it does not change
course in backing separatists in eastern Ukraine, a top U.S.
Treasury Department official said on Thursday.
Treasury Undersecretary David Cohen, in a call with
reporters, also said Washington has warned Russia against a
reported oil-for-goods swap with Iran, and that entities
involved in any such deal would be exposed to U.S. sanctions.
It is still unclear whether Russia and Iran have agreed on
an oil-for-goods swap, Cohen said.
