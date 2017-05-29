UPDATE 1-Investigators search Ukrainian offices of Russia's Yandex

(Adds SBU comments)
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security
Service (SBU) raided the Kiev and Odessa offices of Russia's top
search site Yandex on Monday, accusing the company of
illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to
Russian security agencies.
Ukraine imposed sanctions on Yandex and several other
Russian Internet firms this month and blocked access to their
websites, saying it wanted to guard against cyber threats.
"There are representatives of Ukraine's Security Service in
our offices in Kiev and Odessa," Yandex said in a statement,
saying its lawyers were willing to help with any investigation.
SBU spokeswoman Olena Gitlyanska said on Facebook
"investigative actions" were being carried out in connection
with a criminal investigation into suspected treason but gave no
further details.
A Reuters witness at Yandex's Kiev office saw plain-clothes
investigators sticking yellow labels onto a number of computers
that appeared to have been seized.
Later, the SBU said in a statement that information had been
passed to Russia for use in reconnaissance and acts of sabotage
that undermined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of
Ukraine.
Yandex has previously said it operates fully in accordance
with Ukrainian law. It does not expect sanctions to have a
materially negative impact on its business.
More than 450 Russian firms have been blacklisted by Kiev
since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ensuing
pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine.
Before sanctions were imposed, Yandex employed 320 people in
Ukraine and had about 11 million Ukrainian users.
