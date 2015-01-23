UPDATE 2-Putin blames Ukraine's "criminal orders" for new fighting

* Moscow-backed rebels rule out further peace talks
* Stances harden as fighting escalates in Ukraine's east
* Over 5,000 killed, 262 in past 9 days -UN monitors
By Timothy Heritage and Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Jan 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin
blamed "criminal orders" by Ukrainian leaders on Friday for a
surge in fighting in east Ukraine, and Russian-backed
separatists struck a bellicose tone in ruling out seeking more
peace talks.
Putin's remarks, and the comments by the separatists' main
leader, signalled a hardening of positions in a conflict which
the U.N. human rights office said had killed more than 5,000
people, including 262 in the last nine days.
Despite international calls for a ceasefire, rebel leader
Alexander Zakharchenko said his forces would push on with a new
offensive and Putin radiated defiance over the crisis, which a
Russian official said could be a "bleeding wound for decades".
"The Kiev authorities have given an official order to start
large-scale military operations practically throughout the whole
line of contact. The result is tens of killed and wounded, not
only among the military on both sides but... among civilians,"
Putin told senior state officials in televised comments.
"Those who give these criminal orders are responsible."
Putin also chided Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for
not responding to his proposal to withdraw heavy weapons from
the demarcation line between government forces and the
separatists as a step towards implementing a ceasefire.
Poroshenko said this week Russia had 9,000 troops inside
Ukraine and called on Moscow to withdraw them, blaming it for an
armed aggression. Moscow denies sending forces and weapons to
east Ukraine, despite what the West says is irrefutable
proof.
Poroshenko said his troops were holding the line against the
separatists after withdrawing this week from the main terminal
at the airport in Donetsk, the biggest city in the east,
suffering a symbolic and morale-sapping setback.
"MOST DEADLY PERIOD"
The U.N. human rights office said the conflict, which began
in east Ukraine more than nine months ago, was now in its "most
deadly period" since a ceasefire was agreed last September.
Zakharchenko, head of the rebels' self-proclaimed Donetsk
People's Republic, made clear the separatists were in no mood
for compromise as they were now advancing.
"There will be no attempts to speak about a ceasefire on our
part," Interfax news agency quoted him as saying in Donetsk.
Russia's RIA news agency quoted Zakharchenko as saying the
separatists would no longer take part in talks in the format of
the so-called Contact Group, which brings together Russia, the
rebels, Ukraine and the OSCE international security group.
"If Poroshenko comes here, we will talk. We are advancing
now - (so), what talks?" he said.
A Ukrainian military spokesman dismissed the remarks as
"just another declaration - let them talk."
Tensions over Ukraine have strained relations between Russia
and the West to a degree unseen since the Cold War.
The West imposed sanctions on Russia after it annexed the
Crimea region from Ukraine last March following the fall of a
Moscow-backed president in Kiev to popular unrest. Moscow has
banned European food imports in response. The West then slapped
more sanctions on Moscow over the fighting in east Ukraine.
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov defended Russia's
position at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,
warning that the crisis could go on for decades if the West kept
telling Russia "to go into a corner and sit there quietly."
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova in Moscow and Natalia
Zinets, Alessandra Prentice and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, Editing
by Mark Heinrich)