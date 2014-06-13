Ukraine minister calls for new gas talks with Russia

KIEV, June 13 Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri
Prodan proposed on Friday holding new talks on a gas pricing
dispute with Russia over the next few days, starting on Saturday
in Kiev or another European city.
Prodan's ministry said he had told European Energy
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who is brokering the talks,
that Kiev was ready to continue negotiations on the basis of
compromise proposals made by the European Commission.
Ukraine has said it ready to pay a price of $326 per 1,000
cubic metres for an interim period. Moscow has described this
price proposal as "inadequate" and threatened to cut off gas
supplies to Ukraine if Kiev does not start paying off its gas
debts by Monday.
