Ukraine cbank sees no need for FX intervention

KIEV, April 24 The Ukrainian central bank sees no need for intervention on the currency market, which has shown signs of stabilisation, a bank official said on Thursday.

"The tool of currency intervention remains in the (central bank's) arsenal. We can use it but today there is no need to do so. There has been a certain stabilisation on the market," Olena Shcherbakova, head of the central bank's monetary policy department, said at a round-table meeting in Kiev.

At the same meeting, First Deputy Finance Minister Anatoly Myarkovsky said Ukraine's available sources of funds and repayment requirements were in balance. "We do not expect any problems," he said.

(Reporting by Natasha Zinets, writing by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Jason Bush)
