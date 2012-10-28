UPDATE 2-Ukraine votes, Yanukovich's party expected to keep majority

* Yanukovich's main rival in jail as vote goes ahead
* His Regions party likely to secure slim majority
* But faces new opposition force led by popular boxer
* Observers will pronounce on whether vote free and fair
By Richard Balmforth and Olzhas Auyezov
KIEV, Oct 28 Ukrainians voted on Sunday in an
election that President Viktor Yanukovich's pro-business ruling
party seemed likely to win, but it may now face a re-energised
opposition which has promised to fight growing authoritarianism
and corruption.
With Yanukovich's main rival, Yulia Tymoshenko, in jail and
with the West seeing the poll as a test of Ukraine's commitment
to democracy, interest will focus on the judgment that
international monitors will hand down on Monday.
The former Soviet republic of 46 million is more isolated
internationally than it has been for years. Tymoshenko's
continued imprisonment has put it at odds with the United States
and the European Union, while Russia turns a deaf ear to Kiev's
calls for cheaper gas.
At home, the government's popularity has been hit by tax and
pensions policies and a failure to stamp out corruption,
prompting it to shy away from painful reforms that could secure
much-needed IMF lending to shore up its export-driven economy.
Despite this and growing apathy among an electorate tired of
political bickering, opinion polls have shown Yanukovich's Party
of the Regions leading the joint opposition, which includes
Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, and a liberal
party headed by boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko.
Commentators expect Regions, bankrolled by industrialists
and drawing on state resources, to keep a majority in the
450-seat assembly with support possibly from communists and some
independents.
"I have voted for stability, for the country's economic
development, for the improvement of living standards,"
Yanukovich told reporters as he cast his ballot in Kiev.
Even if it wins, Regions faces a tougher time in parliament.
Klitschko, the WBC world heavyweight champion, who heads the
UDAR (Punch) party, says he will team up with the opposition led
by former economy minister Arseny Yatsenyuk to fight corruption,
which they say deters entrepreneurial spirit and foreign
investment.
From her jail in Kharkiv in Ukraine's northeast, Tymoshenko
issued a statement that Yanukovich, who comes up for re-election
in 2015, would set up a "dictatorship and never again give up
power by peaceful means".
Tymoshenko was jailed for seven years last year for abuse of
office relating to a 2009 gas deal with Russia which she made
when she was prime minister. The Yanukovich government says the
agreement saddled Ukraine with an enormous price for gas
supplies.
"I am voting for my mother's freedom, for freedom to
political prisoners, for justice and so that we do not wake up
behind barbed wire tomorrow," Tymoshenko's daughter Yevgenia
said at the polling station.
Voters' frustration with both the current and the previous
cabinets plays into the hands of newcomer Klitschko, who on
Sunday urged voters to "vote as your heart tells you".
"I voted for UDAR as it is a new force," said Valentyn, 45,
as he walked out of a polling station in Kiev. "I am sick of the
old ones. Something needs to be changed."
"We have seen some parties in power and others as well,"
said Tetyana, 27, referring to Batkivshchyna and the Regions.
"We have seen the results."
Even in Donetsk, Yanukovich's main stronghold in the east of
the country, many voters said they were disillusioned by the
government's record.
"I voted for the Regions Party but simply because it is the
lesser of the evils. I can't say I am a great fan of the
Regions, but all the rest are worse," said 58-year-old Viktor
Grigoryev, a head of section in the construction sector.
"They (the Regions) have the experience of working in posts
of responsibility and have proven they can do things," he added.
Viktoriya, aged 45, who works in the state housing sector,
said she had also voted for the Regions and applauded the
development during the June Euro-2012 soccer championship.
"They built an airport in Donetsk, carried out the Euro
football here. They added to my Mum's pension. All the 'orange'
people used to do was talk but do nothing," she said referring
to previous governments of the jailed Tymoshenko.
RUSSIAN LANGUAGE PROMISE
The government raised public sector wages and pensions ahead
of the vote, recovering some of its lost support at the cost of
widening the budget deficit which tripled year-on-year to $2
billion for the period of January to August. Ukraine's economy
is vulnerable to falling demand for steel and other exports.
The Regions has also promised to make Russian an official
state language alongside Ukrainian - a move aimed at winning
back disenchanted supporters in Russian-speaking areas of the
east and south but which alienates many voters elsewhere.
Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. and were to close at 8 p.m
(1800 GMT) with exit polls following swiftly afterwards.
Of the 450 seats in the single-chamber parliament, 225 will
be filled by voters casting ballots for parties to send
candidates from a list.
The other half will be decided by voting for individual
candidates on a first-past-the-post basis - a feature
re-introduced by the Regions which is assumed to favour the
party.
Though results will begin to trickle in almost immediately,
an accurate overall picture will emerge only much later on
Monday since counts in individual constituencies take longer.
International observers from the OSCE European security and
human rights body are due to give their judgment on Monday on
how fair and free they perceived the poll to have been.
A positive assessment could improve Yanukovich's image
before Ukraine takes over the organisation's chair in January.