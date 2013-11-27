Ukraine to sign $4 bln oil and gas deal with Eni and EDF - report

KIEV Nov 27 Ukraine plans to sign a $4 billion
offshore gas and oil production-sharing agreement on Wednesday
with Italian group Eni and France's EDF, the
UNIAN news agency reported.
"The agreement will be signed today," Energy Minister Eduard
Stavytsky was quoted as saying, adding that the project to
explore for oil and gas on the western Black Sea's shallow shelf
could provide Ukraine with up to 3 million tonnes of oil a year.
He gave no details on gas production expectations.
Ukraine imports the vast majority of its oil and gas from
Russia, which has been criticised for using its energy exports
to exert political influence over the former Soviet country.
The European Union said Russia applied economic pressure on
Kiev to suspend the signing of a landmark free-trade pact with
the 28-nation bloc that would mark a shift away from Russia's
sphere of influence.
The agreement with Eni and EDF would be the third large
energy project launched by Ukraine in the past two years as it
steps up efforts to gain greater energy independence from
Russia.
Ukraine pays more than any other European country for
Russian gas, with Moscow charging $400 per thousand cubic metres
under a 10-year agreement signed in 2009, and has failed in
attempts to renegotiate terms with Moscow.
Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych this week said that the
average European price for Russian gas is about $370 per
thousand cubic metres.
This month Ukraine signed a $10 billion shale gas
production-sharing agreement with U.S. company Chevron,
having already clinched a $10 billion deal gas exploration deal
with Royal Dutch Shell at Yuzivska in the eastern part
of the country.
The two shale projects could provide Ukraine with up to 16
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year by 2020, according to
projections by the Kiev government.