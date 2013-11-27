Ukraine to sign $4 bln oil and gas deal with Eni and EDF - report

KIEV Nov 27 Ukraine plans to sign a $4 billion offshore gas and oil production-sharing agreement on Wednesday with Italian group Eni and France's EDF, the UNIAN news agency reported.

"The agreement will be signed today," Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky was quoted as saying, adding that the project to explore for oil and gas on the western Black Sea's shallow shelf could provide Ukraine with up to 3 million tonnes of oil a year. He gave no details on gas production expectations.

Ukraine imports the vast majority of its oil and gas from Russia, which has been criticised for using its energy exports to exert political influence over the former Soviet country.

The European Union said Russia applied economic pressure on Kiev to suspend the signing of a landmark free-trade pact with the 28-nation bloc that would mark a shift away from Russia's sphere of influence.

The agreement with Eni and EDF would be the third large energy project launched by Ukraine in the past two years as it steps up efforts to gain greater energy independence from Russia.

Ukraine pays more than any other European country for Russian gas, with Moscow charging $400 per thousand cubic metres under a 10-year agreement signed in 2009, and has failed in attempts to renegotiate terms with Moscow.

Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych this week said that the average European price for Russian gas is about $370 per thousand cubic metres.

This month Ukraine signed a $10 billion shale gas production-sharing agreement with U.S. company Chevron, having already clinched a $10 billion deal gas exploration deal with Royal Dutch Shell at Yuzivska in the eastern part of the country.

The two shale projects could provide Ukraine with up to 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year by 2020, according to projections by the Kiev government.