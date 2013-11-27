UPDATE 1-Ukraine signs oil, gas deal with Eni and EDF, sees $4 bln investment

KIEV/MILAN Nov 27 Ukraine signed an offshore
oil and gas production-sharing agreement with Italian group Eni
and France's EDF on Wednesday and Kiev's
energy minister estimated the project could draw up to $4
billion of investment.
The scheme to explore for oil and gas on the western Black
Sea's shallow shelf could provide Ukraine with up to 3 million
tonnes of oil a year, Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky was
quoted as saying by Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.
The former Soviet republic consumes around 5 million tonnes
of oil per year, including 1.5 million tonnes of imports that
are mostly from Russia.
The UNIAN report gave no details on expectations for gas
production.
Eni said in a statement the agreement signed on Wednesday
concerned a 1,400 square-km area in waters off Western Crimea.
The area includes the Subbotina oil licence as well as the Pry
Kerch block where several oil and gas prospects have been
identified.
Eni, which already has a shale gas deal in Ukraine, said it
would be the operator in the venture with a stake of 50 percent.
France's EDF holds 5 percent in the deal while
state-controlled firms Vody Ukrainy and Chornomornaftogaz will
have 35 percent and 10 percent respectively.
Ukraine relies on Russia for the vast majority of its oil
and gas imports, and Moscow has been accused of using energy to
exert political influence over Kiev.
The European Union said Russia applied economic pressure on
Kiev to suspend the signing of a landmark free-trade pact with
the 28-nation bloc that would mark a shift away from Russia's
sphere of influence.
The agreement with Eni and EDF would be the third large
energy project launched by Ukraine in the past two years as it
steps up efforts to gain greater energy independence.
This month Ukraine signed a $10 billion shale gas
production-sharing agreement with U.S. company Chevron,
having already clinched a $10 billion deal gas exploration deal
with Royal Dutch Shell at Yuzivska in the eastern part
of the country.
The two shale projects could provide Ukraine with up to 16
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year by 2020, according to
projections by the Kiev government.
Ukraine now pays more than any other European country for
Russian gas, with Moscow charging $400 per thousand cubic metres
under a 10-year agreement signed in 2009, and it has failed in
attempts to renegotiate terms with Moscow.
Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovych this week said that
the average European price for Russian gas is about $370 per
thousand cubic metres.