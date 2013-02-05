Ukraine sells $1 billion to tap 2022 Eurobond

MOSCOW Feb 5 Ukraine placed late on Monday additional $1 billion to its dollar-denominated 10-year Eurobond it had sold in November, a senior manager with Russia's VTB Capital said.

The new tranche carried annualised yield of 7.625 percent, below earlier expectations of 7.75 percent, Andrei Solovyev, head of VTB's debt capital markets, said.

VTB Capital, along with JP Morgan were the bookrunners of the deal.

Ukraine priced the first $1.25 billion tranche of the Eurobond due November 2022 to a yield of 7.80 percent.

The former Soviet republic needs to repay about $9 billion of foreign debt this year and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new $15 billion stand-by programme.

But with the potential IMF deal still months away, the Kiev government had said it might seek to take advantage of high global liquidity by tapping the Eurobond market again.