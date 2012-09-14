UPDATE 2-Ukraine leader sees EU deal soon, but EU disagrees

* Yanukovich confident vote will open door to deal

* But EU officials remain sceptical

* EU big market for Ukraine exports

* But Tymoshenko case has clouded relations

By Olzhas Auyezov

YALTA, Ukraine, Sept 14 Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Friday he thought it would be possible to seal a strategic deal with the European Union after a parliamentary election next month, but EU officials said the case of Yulia Tymoshenko was still a problem.

Hosting a conference, Yanukovich argued that a parliamentary election on Oct. 28 would show Ukraine's commitment to democracy as he tried to play down the impact of the case of Tymoshenko, the country's main opposition leader, who was jailed for seven years last year on abuse of office charges.

But an EU delegation that included Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt said after meeting Yanukovich that "the issue of selective justice" - meaning Tymoshenko's prosecution - had to be settled before relations could move to a new level.

A statement issued by the EU delegation also expressed regret that Tymoshenko and a political ally, Yuri Lutsenko, who has also been jailed, had been prevented from running in the election because of trials "which did not respect international standards".

Although Yanukovich insists Tymoshenko's trial was fair, the West and her supporters say it smacked of politically-motivated revenge to punish her for challenging Yanukovich politically.

The EU, which represents a huge market for the former Soviet republic's steel and chemicals exports, froze negotiations with Ukraine on a political association and free trade agreement because of the Tymoshenko case.

Yanukovich told the gathering in Yalta, which included senior EU officials, that he expected deals with the bloc - which have been suspended - to be signed soon after the October election.

Political analysts expect the election will see Yanukovich's allies continue to control parliament.

Yanukovich himself appeared to be expecting international monitors to give a clean bill of health to the election.

However, the EU delegation said in a statement: "The legitimacy of the future parliament will depend on the conduct of the elections which need to be free and fair, in accordance with high international standards."

They said they had also stressed to Yanukovich the importance of free media coverage. Independent media often critical of Yanukovich have complained of increasing state pressure in the run-up to the election.

CONCERNS TO "DISAPPEAR"

"We are actively moving towards signing the association agreement with the European Union," Yanukovich told the gathering.

"At the moment, our European partners have some additional questions to Ukraine but I am sure that after the upcoming parliamentary election all concerns will disappear and the path towards full association between Ukraine and the European Union will be completed."

Asked pointedly about the Tymoshenko case by former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski who moderated the meeting, Yanukovich responded with a list of his government's economic achievements and reforms and did not mention her.

A political firebrand with a sharp tongue, Tymoshenko became Yanukovich's nemesis when she helped lead the 2004 "Orange Revolution" protests which derailed his first bid for the presidency.

She went on to serve twice as prime minister but lost the 2010 presidential vote to Yanukovich in a close run-off.

Soon afterwards, she was charged with abuse of office over a 2009 gas deal with Russia which she had negotiated as prime minister and which, according to Yanukovich's government, saddled Ukraine with an exorbitant price for vital energy supplies.

Tymoshenko, who is challenging the sentence in the European Court of Human Rights while standing trial in a fresh tax evasion and embezzlement case, denies the charges against her. She says she is the victim of a vendetta by Yanukovich.

Despite Brussels' calls for her release and concerns that her imprisonment would render the October vote unfair in the eyes of Western observers, Yanukovich has refused to intervene in Tymoshenko's case.