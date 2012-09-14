UPDATE 2-Ukraine leader sees EU deal soon, but EU disagrees

* Yanukovich confident vote will open door to deal
* But EU officials remain sceptical
* EU big market for Ukraine exports
* But Tymoshenko case has clouded relations
By Olzhas Auyezov
YALTA, Ukraine, Sept 14 Ukrainian President
Viktor Yanukovich said on Friday he thought it would be possible
to seal a strategic deal with the European Union after a
parliamentary election next month, but EU officials said the
case of Yulia Tymoshenko was still a problem.
Hosting a conference, Yanukovich argued that a parliamentary
election on Oct. 28 would show Ukraine's commitment to democracy
as he tried to play down the impact of the case of Tymoshenko,
the country's main opposition leader, who was jailed for seven
years last year on abuse of office charges.
But an EU delegation that included Swedish Foreign Minister
Carl Bildt said after meeting Yanukovich that "the issue of
selective justice" - meaning Tymoshenko's prosecution - had to
be settled before relations could move to a new level.
A statement issued by the EU delegation also expressed
regret that Tymoshenko and a political ally, Yuri Lutsenko, who
has also been jailed, had been prevented from running in the
election because of trials "which did not respect international
standards".
Although Yanukovich insists Tymoshenko's trial was fair, the
West and her supporters say it smacked of politically-motivated
revenge to punish her for challenging Yanukovich politically.
The EU, which represents a huge market for the former Soviet
republic's steel and chemicals exports, froze negotiations with
Ukraine on a political association and free trade agreement
because of the Tymoshenko case.
Yanukovich told the gathering in Yalta, which included
senior EU officials, that he expected deals with the bloc -
which have been suspended - to be signed soon after the October
election.
Political analysts expect the election will see Yanukovich's
allies continue to control parliament.
Yanukovich himself appeared to be expecting international
monitors to give a clean bill of health to the election.
However, the EU delegation said in a statement: "The
legitimacy of the future parliament will depend on the conduct
of the elections which need to be free and fair, in accordance
with high international standards."
They said they had also stressed to Yanukovich the
importance of free media coverage. Independent media often
critical of Yanukovich have complained of increasing state
pressure in the run-up to the election.
CONCERNS TO "DISAPPEAR"
"We are actively moving towards signing the association
agreement with the European Union," Yanukovich told the
gathering.
"At the moment, our European partners have some additional
questions to Ukraine but I am sure that after the upcoming
parliamentary election all concerns will disappear and the path
towards full association between Ukraine and the European Union
will be completed."
Asked pointedly about the Tymoshenko case by former Polish
President Aleksander Kwasniewski who moderated the meeting,
Yanukovich responded with a list of his government's economic
achievements and reforms and did not mention her.
A political firebrand with a sharp tongue, Tymoshenko became
Yanukovich's nemesis when she helped lead the 2004 "Orange
Revolution" protests which derailed his first bid for the
presidency.
She went on to serve twice as prime minister but lost the
2010 presidential vote to Yanukovich in a close run-off.
Soon afterwards, she was charged with abuse of office over a
2009 gas deal with Russia which she had negotiated as prime
minister and which, according to Yanukovich's government,
saddled Ukraine with an exorbitant price for vital energy
supplies.
Tymoshenko, who is challenging the sentence in the European
Court of Human Rights while standing trial in a fresh tax
evasion and embezzlement case, denies the charges against her.
She says she is the victim of a vendetta by Yanukovich.
Despite Brussels' calls for her release and concerns that
her imprisonment would render the October vote unfair in the
eyes of Western observers, Yanukovich has refused to intervene
in Tymoshenko's case.