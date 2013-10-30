UPDATE 1-Ukraine says hopes to settle Russian gas bill row soon

* Ukraine sends Naftogaz team to Moscow for talks
* Russia's Gazprom says $882 million bill not paid
* Stavitsky speaks of "sl;ight delays" in payments
KIEV, Oct 30 Ukraine's energy minister
acknowledged on Wednesday the country may have fallen behind in
payments for monthly supplies of Russian gas but said he
expected the matter to be settled with Moscow very soon.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said on
Tuesday Ukraine, which relies heavily on supplies of Russian
gas, had failed to settle a $882 million bill for August
deliveries and demanded it be paid urgently.
The harsh language used by Gazprom and Russian Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev evoked fears of a new "gas war" over
prices between the two neighbours, similar to those in the
winters of 2006 and 2009 which caused supplies to be disrupted
not only to Ukraine but to the rest of Europe.
Speaking to journalists, the Ukrainian minister, Eduard
Stavitsky, said: "We have always paid up in dealings with our
partners and we will pay this time as well...Occasionally there
can be, of course, misunderstandings and issues over timing. So
there have been slight delays in payments."
Announcing a Naftogaz team was going to Moscow, he said he
expected the matter to be settled "today, at the latest
tomorrow".
The new gas row with Russia has flared amid tension over
Ukraine's plans to sign landmark agreements with the European
Union on association and free trade next month - something which
has dismayed its former Soviet master.
Obliquely referring to this, Stavitsky said: "I hope our
partners will act according to business interests and not
according to political ones."