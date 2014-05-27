Ukraine demands 2.2 bln cubic metres of gas "stolen" by Gazprom in Crimea

KIEV May 27 Ukraine said on Tuesday Russia's
Gazprom owed it 2.2 billion cubic metres of natural gas worth
around $1 billion following Moscow's annexation of the Black Sea
region of Crimea.
Russia annexed the mainly Russian-speaking Crimea peninsula
in March after mass street protests toppled Ukraine's
Moscow-backed president Viktor Yanukovich.
"We want to hear a response from Russia ... on the question
of returning to Ukraine 2.2 billion cubic metres of gas which
Russia stole through Chernomornaftogas on the territory of
(Crimea)," Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told a televised
session of his cabinet.
